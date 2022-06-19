Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

‘Workations’ for govt officials eyed to boost domestic tourism market

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has devised the “Rath Tour Tua Thai” scheme, which will encourage government officials to go on “workations” in different provinces in a bid to stimulate domestic tourism.

Under the scheme, government officials can work from anywhere on two weekdays between July and December.

“They can take two days together or tag them on to long weekends,” Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Sunday, adding that working out of the office would not be considered a day off.

He expects the scheme to kick off in July once receiving the Cabinet’s approval.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

He added that this scheme tied in with an extended fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) subsidy will help stimulate tourism in the remainder of the year. The travel co-payment scheme offers 1.5 million discounted hotel rooms to Thai travellers.

Meanwhile, Phiphat said a ministerial committee has come up with guidelines to promote tourism in five provinces in the South, namely Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani, Satun and Songkhla.

The committee has also marked out Songkhla Lake as a special area for sustainable tourism, he said. This area will cover eight districts in Songkhla, five in Phatthalung and two districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Published : June 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

