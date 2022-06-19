‘Workations’ for govt officials eyed to boost domestic tourism market

“They can take two days together or tag them on to long weekends,” Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Sunday, adding that working out of the office would not be considered a day off.

He expects the scheme to kick off in July once receiving the Cabinet’s approval.

He added that this scheme tied in with an extended fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) subsidy will help stimulate tourism in the remainder of the year. The travel co-payment scheme offers 1.5 million discounted hotel rooms to Thai travellers.