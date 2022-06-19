Bangkok motorists urged to avoid Democracy Monument protest on Sunday

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) said that anti-government protesters announced they will hold a car rally from Democracy Monument in Phra Nakhon district to the nearby 1st Infantry Regiment base in Phya Thai, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence is located. The protest will demand the PM’s resignation.
Protesters plan to gather at Democracy Monument at 4pm before heading to the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, MPB said.
MPB also advised people to prepare a plan before travelling and avoid using the protest route.
For updates, call the Metropolitan Police Traffic Control Centre’s 1197 hotline or visit Facebook @1197Callcenter.
Published : June 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
