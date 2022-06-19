Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok motorists urged to avoid Democracy Monument protest on Sunday

Bangkok motorists have been advised to avoid using routes around Democracy Monument and the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks on Sunday due to political protests.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) said that anti-government protesters announced they will hold a car rally from Democracy Monument in Phra Nakhon district to the nearby 1st Infantry Regiment base in Phya Thai, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence is located. The protest will demand the PM’s resignation.

Protesters plan to gather at Democracy Monument at 4pm before heading to the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, MPB said.

MPB also advised people to prepare a plan before travelling and avoid using the protest route.

Bangkok motorists urged to avoid Democracy Monument protest on Sunday

For updates, call the Metropolitan Police Traffic Control Centre’s 1197 hotline or visit Facebook @1197Callcenter.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.