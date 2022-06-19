Kids getting hooked the biggest worry as Thailand legalises weed

However, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt issued measures on Thursday to ensure there is no access to cannabis and hemp in schools after four people were admitted to hospital for suspected cannabis overdose. One patient died of heart failure later.

The Public Health Ministry also announced that the sale of cannabis to people younger than 20, pregnant women and nursing mothers is prohibited.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) conducted a poll from June 13-15 on 1,310 respondents aged 15 and above. The respondents hailed from different parts of the country and had different backgrounds.