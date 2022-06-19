Majority backs ‘soft power’ push for Thailand but lashes govt efforts

Asked what they thought about the soft-power approach, 78.36 per cent of respondents said it would help economic recovery and growth. Meanwhile 77.23 per cent said the soft-power campaign would promote “Thainess” to foreigners while 54.94 per cent thought it would popularise Thai culture.

Asked which forms of soft power the government should promote, 93.79 per cent named tourism, festivals and customs, 82.58 per cent cited Thai food and Thai traditional sweets, 73.63 per cent named Thai fashions and clothes, and 71.75 highlighted Muay Thai. Promoting Thai traditional medicine – a plank of the government's medical tourism policy – got a thumbs-up from 61.49 per cent of respondents.