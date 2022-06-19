Majority backs ‘soft power’ push for Thailand but lashes govt efforts

The online poll was conducted among 1,066 respondents nationwide between June 13 and 16 (Monday to Thursday).
Asked what they thought about the soft-power approach, 78.36 per cent of respondents said it would help economic recovery and growth. Meanwhile 77.23 per cent said the soft-power campaign would promote “Thainess” to foreigners while 54.94 per cent thought it would popularise Thai culture.
Asked which forms of soft power the government should promote, 93.79 per cent named tourism, festivals and customs, 82.58 per cent cited Thai food and Thai traditional sweets, 73.63 per cent named Thai fashions and clothes, and 71.75 highlighted Muay Thai. Promoting Thai traditional medicine – a plank of the government's medical tourism policy – got a thumbs-up from 61.49 per cent of respondents.
Asked whether the soft-power policy will drive economic recovery, 94.56 per cent said yes and 5.44 per cent said no.
Asked to identify the main obstacles to soft-power campaigns, 86.09 per cent said too little effort by the government while 62.03 per cent said a long-term strategy was lacking.
Published : June 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
