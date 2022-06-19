Chadchart chooses Klong Toei district for first mobile meeting

During his visit Chadchart sampled locally grown organic vegetables, which he recommended as a healthy alternative to chemical-grown crops. He also tried a herbal drink made at the centre and sowed rice seeds in a demonstration paddy field.

Chadchart told reporters he decided to hold his first meeting in Klong Toei because it has the country’s biggest slum community.

The governor said over 20,000 complaints have been filed by Klong Toei slum dwellers via the Traffy Fondue Smart City platform app and 3,000 had been taken care of. He added that some problems were outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s jurisdiction but the BMA would coordinate with government agencies to solve them.