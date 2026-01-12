Thai Consular Affairs Department warns nationals amid Iran protests

The Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted an update on Monday (January 12), warning that protests have erupted in several areas of Iran, including Tehran and other major cities nationwide, resulting in many injuries and deaths.

It added that internet services are currently unavailable.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Thai nationals with no urgent need to travel to Iran at this time to postpone their trips.

Thais residing in or visiting Iran are urged to avoid travelling to protest areas, closely monitor developments, and follow official instructions.