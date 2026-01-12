Announcement: Curfew lifted in Narathiwat

In the latest development, Maj Gen Yodawut Phuengpak, commander of the Narathiwat Task Force, has issued Announcement No. 30/2569, cancelling the order that increased security measures at border checkpoints and imposed a curfew under the Martial Law Act, B.E. 2457 (1914).

This follows the earlier decision by the Narathiwat Task Force, to impose a curfew prohibiting people in Narathiwat from leaving their homes between 9.00pm and 5.00am, which came into effect on 11 January 2026.

The cancellation notice states that the Narathiwat Task Force had previously issued an announcement dated 11 January 2026 on increasing measures at border crossing points and prohibiting people from leaving their homes during specified hours, exercising authority under the Martial Law Act, B.E. 2457 (1914), in Narathiwat province. It said the measure was introduced because the situation in the area presented threats to the lives and property of local residents due to unrest.