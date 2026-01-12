Announcement: Curfew lifted in Narathiwat

In the latest development, Maj Gen Yodawut Phuengpak, commander of the Narathiwat Task Force, has issued Announcement No. 30/2569, cancelling the order that increased security measures at border checkpoints and imposed a curfew under the Martial Law Act, B.E. 2457 (1914).
This follows the earlier decision by the Narathiwat Task Force, to impose a curfew prohibiting people in Narathiwat from leaving their homes between 9.00pm and 5.00am, which came into effect on 11 January 2026.
The cancellation notice states that the Narathiwat Task Force had previously issued an announcement dated 11 January 2026 on increasing measures at border crossing points and prohibiting people from leaving their homes during specified hours, exercising authority under the Martial Law Act, B.E. 2457 (1914), in Narathiwat province. It said the measure was introduced because the situation in the area presented threats to the lives and property of local residents due to unrest.
However, as the unrest has now eased to a level that can be controlled, the order said, and in order to reduce hardship for the public in daily life and to promote the province’s economy and tourism, the Narathiwat Task Force is cancelling the announcement on increasing measures at border crossing points and prohibiting people from leaving their homes during the specified hours, and the related use of authority under the Martial Law Act, B.E. 2457 (1914), with effect from now.
The announcement was issued on 12 January 2026 and signed by Maj Gen Yodawut Phuengphak, commander of the Narathiwat Task Force.
As for progress in the case of suspects planting bombs at five PTT fuel stations across five districts of Narathiwat, investigators from the Deep South security case task force have deployed to collect additional evidence.
At one of the scenes, officers collected evidence at a PTT station operated by Saniya Oil Limited Partnership, located in Ban Ya Ngo Bue Ta, Moo 4, Chuap subdistrict, Cho-airong district, Narathiwat, which suffered 100% damage to both the fuel station and the convenience store.
Officers also lifted traces of blood believed to belong to some of the perpetrators, found on the ground inside the station and forming a trail across the road in front of the station and into dense grass on the roadside. The grass was flattened in a long path, suggesting an escape route leading to a road on the other side, believed to be the point where the suspects fled and where a vehicle may have dropped them off and later picked them up after the attack.
Police said they will trace CCTV footage to help track down and arrest the suspects.
Investigators also took the opportunity to question witnesses, including the station’s security guard and other individuals, to collect statements for analysis of the incident.