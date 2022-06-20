Oil Fund may hit THB100 billion shortfall by end June: Energy Ministry

“The fund is currently 91.08 billion baht in deficit, with 54.57 billion baht shortfall in the oil account from a 10.34 baht per litre subsidy in diesel and 36.51 billion baht shortage in the LPG account from subsidising gas at 13.86 baht per kilogram,” an Energy Ministry source said on Sunday.

“However, the oil prices continue soaring worldwide, with West Texas crude hitting US$115 per barrel, Brent crude $118 per barrel and benzene and diesel hitting $157 and $172 per barrel, respectively. This will soon push the Oil Fuel Fund’s deficit up to 100 billion baht.”

The Energy Ministry estimates that the fund is spending 5.42 billion baht per week on subsidising up to 75 million litres daily and 600 million baht per week on LPG subsidies.

Sanctions on oil from Russia, OPEC Plus’s inability to boost its production and Libya’s drop in output due to political crises are all contributing to the boost in global oil prices. Analysts believe that if the situation persists, the global demand for oil in the second half of the year will exceed the supply by 1.5 million barrels daily.