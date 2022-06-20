Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • ‘Independent citizens’ rally agains...

Pro-democracy activists calling themselves “independent citizens” marched from Victory Monument to Din Daeng intersection on Sunday to demand the PM’s resignation, the release of 11 protesters and abolition of the lese-majeste law.

The 11 protesters who were nabbed during earlier protests at the Din Daeng intersection are being held without bail in the Bangkok Remand Prison.

The protesters said an earlier announcement that they would hold a car rally from Democracy Monument to the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lives was meant to bluff the police.

‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

The protesters instead gathered at Victory Monument at 4.30pm before heading to Din Daeng at 5pm where riot police were stationed to prevent protesters from heading to the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks.

‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

Those unable to break the police line held up their banners, though a clash was sparked at about 7pm when some protesters began lobbing firecrackers at police.

‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

The police then began using an amplifier asking protesters to call off the protest as they were violating the emergency decree. After more than 10 minutes of clashing, heavy rains forced the protesters to disperse and the intersection was opened to traffic again at 8.35pm.

‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

Reports say Sunday night’s protest was limited to a small number of people.

‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.