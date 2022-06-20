‘Independent citizens’ rally against Prayut, lese-majeste law

The protesters said an earlier announcement that they would hold a car rally from Democracy Monument to the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lives was meant to bluff the police.

The protesters instead gathered at Victory Monument at 4.30pm before heading to Din Daeng at 5pm where riot police were stationed to prevent protesters from heading to the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks.

Those unable to break the police line held up their banners, though a clash was sparked at about 7pm when some protesters began lobbing firecrackers at police.

The police then began using an amplifier asking protesters to call off the protest as they were violating the emergency decree. After more than 10 minutes of clashing, heavy rains forced the protesters to disperse and the intersection was opened to traffic again at 8.35pm.