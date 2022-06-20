Vacancies for over 400 Thai nurses in Saudi Arabia

The move is among the positive results from the upswing in bilateral ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia since January this year ending a freeze in diplomatic relations for nearly three decades.

Riyadh cut trade and diplomatic ties with Bangkok after the so-called Blue Diamond affair, following theft of jewels by a Thai worker from a Saudi palace in 1989 followed by killings of Saudi representatives in Thailand.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said two Saudi Arabian companies, King Fahad Medical City and Bright Medical Company, will recruit 400 and four nurses, respectively.

He explained that the employment period of each position is two years and it can be renewed.

"Employers will pay employees the first flight ticket to Saudi Arabia, accommodation, transportation to and from accommodation and workplace, medical expenses and health insurance in line with each company’s policy," he explained.

He said the registration for 404 nurse positions in Saudi Arabia is the second time after the registration for 309 positions, including 300 nurses and nine technicians, between June 15 and June 23.

"Apart from the increasing demand for nurses, this registration also requires a variety of nurse practitioners, while employers are ready to provide monthly salaries based on registrants' experience," he said.

He added that this is a good opportunity for Thai nurses to apply for jobs, which is in line with the Labour Ministry's policy to promote employment among all groups of Thais to enable them to generate income and improve their quality of life.