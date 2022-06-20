Chadchart shows up to thank inmates for cleaning up Din Daeng sewers

Prisoners are usually hired by City Hall via the Corrections Department for odd jobs, but their services were not used over the past two years due to the pandemic.
Chadchart checked out the spot where inmates from Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and the Bangkok Remand Prison were removing garbage, sludge and congealed fat from sewers on Pracha Songkroah Road near the Huay Kwang fresh market.
The governor won smiles when he personally thanked them for working hard to improve the lives of Bangkokians and handed them food and drink.
Inmates noted for their good behaviour were chosen for the job. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had stopped hiring prisoners to clear sewers over the pandemic, hiring some private firms to do the job instead.
Noting that the sewers were filled with garbage and congealed fat, Chadchart said he would look into building fat traps to prevent sewers from getting clogged.
He added that BMA plans to clean up some 2,856 kilometres of sewers in the capital and the Corrections Department has been tasked to cover 530km.
He said BMA had signed the contract with the department on June 7 and most of the work would start on July 1. He reckoned that the capital’s chronic problem of flooding should be eased once the sewers are cleared.
Published : June 20, 2022
