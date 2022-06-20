Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart shows up to thank inmates for cleaning up Din Daeng sewers

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt made time on Monday to personally thank the 72 inmates tasked with cleaning up blocked sewers in Din Daeng district.

Prisoners are usually hired by City Hall via the Corrections Department for odd jobs, but their services were not used over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Chadchart checked out the spot where inmates from Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and the Bangkok Remand Prison were removing garbage, sludge and congealed fat from sewers on Pracha Songkroah Road near the Huay Kwang fresh market.

The governor won smiles when he personally thanked them for working hard to improve the lives of Bangkokians and handed them food and drink.

Inmates noted for their good behaviour were chosen for the job. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had stopped hiring prisoners to clear sewers over the pandemic, hiring some private firms to do the job instead.

Noting that the sewers were filled with garbage and congealed fat, Chadchart said he would look into building fat traps to prevent sewers from getting clogged.

He added that BMA plans to clean up some 2,856 kilometres of sewers in the capital and the Corrections Department has been tasked to cover 530km.

He said BMA had signed the contract with the department on June 7 and most of the work would start on July 1. He reckoned that the capital’s chronic problem of flooding should be eased once the sewers are cleared.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.