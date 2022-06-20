Chadchart shows up to thank inmates for cleaning up Din Daeng sewers

Chadchart checked out the spot where inmates from Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and the Bangkok Remand Prison were removing garbage, sludge and congealed fat from sewers on Pracha Songkroah Road near the Huay Kwang fresh market.

The governor won smiles when he personally thanked them for working hard to improve the lives of Bangkokians and handed them food and drink.

Inmates noted for their good behaviour were chosen for the job. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had stopped hiring prisoners to clear sewers over the pandemic, hiring some private firms to do the job instead.