Lawmakers' panel restricts cannabis cultivation to 10 plants per household

Meanwhile, the commission’s deputy chairman, Kanok Wongtrangan, said the commission hadn't reached a conclusion on which laws should be amended yet.

He said the commission's approval to allow a household to cultivate no more than 10 cannabis plants aims to allow people to grow and use cannabis to treat diseases.

He added that the classification of entrepreneurs aims to determine the criteria for collection of fees.

The Public Health Ministry removed cannabis from the list of prohibited narcotics on June 9, allowing it to be used for medical purposes and as a cash crop.