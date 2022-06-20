Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Lawmakers' panel restricts cannabis cultivation to 10 plants per household

Cannabis cultivation for treating diseases will be limited to 10 plants per household, the House of Representatives' extraordinary commission considering the draft cannabis-hemp act said on Monday.

Entrepreneurs growing the plants for commercial use will be classified into three groups: small — not more than 5 rai (0.8 hectare), medium (not more than 20 rai) and large with plantation area more than 20 rai.

"The government will facilitate small entrepreneurs more than others, while large entrepreneurs must contribute to the society and government more than others," the commission's spokesman, Panthep Puapongphan, said

He added that hospitals will be able to cultivate cannabis on not more than 5 rai for medical use.

Meanwhile, the commission’s deputy chairman, Kanok Wongtrangan, said the commission hadn't reached a conclusion on which laws should be amended yet.

He said the commission's approval to allow a household to cultivate no more than 10 cannabis plants aims to allow people to grow and use cannabis to treat diseases.

He added that the classification of entrepreneurs aims to determine the criteria for collection of fees.

The Public Health Ministry removed cannabis from the list of prohibited narcotics on June 9, allowing it to be used for medical purposes and as a cash crop.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.