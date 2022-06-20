Lawmakers' panel restricts cannabis cultivation to 10 plants per household

Entrepreneurs growing the plants for commercial use will be classified into three groups: small — not more than 5 rai (0.8 hectare), medium (not more than 20 rai) and large with plantation area more than 20 rai.
"The government will facilitate small entrepreneurs more than others, while large entrepreneurs must contribute to the society and government more than others," the commission's spokesman, Panthep Puapongphan, said
He added that hospitals will be able to cultivate cannabis on not more than 5 rai for medical use.
Meanwhile, the commission’s deputy chairman, Kanok Wongtrangan, said the commission hadn't reached a conclusion on which laws should be amended yet.
He said the commission's approval to allow a household to cultivate no more than 10 cannabis plants aims to allow people to grow and use cannabis to treat diseases.
He added that the classification of entrepreneurs aims to determine the criteria for collection of fees.
The Public Health Ministry removed cannabis from the list of prohibited narcotics on June 9, allowing it to be used for medical purposes and as a cash crop.
Published : June 20, 2022
