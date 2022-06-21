Govt agency issues new rules to solve GrabBike, motorbike taxi battle

This is in response to the Department of Land Transport’s order that Grab Thailand suspend the use of personal motorcycles within 30 days from June 16.
Under the new regulations, GrabBike (Win) motorcycle taxi service providers must:
• Have a driving licence and have registered their motorcycle as a public vehicle
• Can only accept jobs in the district registered with the Department of Land Transportation
• Fares collected will be the same as ordinary motorcycle taxis as specified by the department
These steps are being taken to resolve the conflict between GrabBike riders and ordinary motorcycle taxis, who have been complaining that Grab has been stealing their business. Also, the use of personal vehicles to provide public transport services is against the law.
Published : June 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
