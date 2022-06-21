Govt rejects Korn’s call to rein in refineries as fuel price soars

However, industry bosses on Monday dismissed Korn's claim that Thai refineries were “robbing Thai people” with their high margin of over 8 baht per litre of oil.

The margin is the difference between the cost of crude oil and the value of refined fuel.

The Petroleum Refining Industry Club said on Monday the average gross refinery margin had risen by just 0.47 baht per litre between 2018 and the first quarter of this year.

Soaring fuel prices have put the Oil Fuel Fund – which regulates pump prices via subsidies – over 96 billion baht in debt, forcing the government to lift the price cap on diesel.

Last week, the government made a special request that refineries contribute an extra 8 billion baht to the Oil Fuel Fund for three months, from July to September.