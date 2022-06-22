Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

No need to repeat test if ATK shows positive result

A leading virologist of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine said a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 using a rapid antigen test kit (ATK) does not have to repeat the test.

Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan explained in a post on his Facebook wall on Wednesday that the Covid-19 virus would be eliminated within 10 days after being detected by an ATK test.

He explained that positive results using ATKs were mostly accurate because people would test positive about 3 to 5 days after they were infected.

In most cases, the subsequent ATK test would be negative within 10 days, so no more tests would be required as they could simply count the days.

He said people with good health and with mild conditions would be able to eliminate the virus in no more than seven days after they get the symptoms.

No need to repeat test if ATK shows positive result He said the people who tested positive should quarantine themselves for seven days and they should follow preventive rules to avoid spreading the virus for 10 more days.

Those who get close to infected people should undergo an ATK test only on the third day and if the result is negative, they should test again on the seventh day, the doctor added.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.