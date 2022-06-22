No need to repeat test if ATK shows positive result

Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan explained in a post on his Facebook wall on Wednesday that the Covid-19 virus would be eliminated within 10 days after being detected by an ATK test.
He explained that positive results using ATKs were mostly accurate because people would test positive about 3 to 5 days after they were infected.
In most cases, the subsequent ATK test would be negative within 10 days, so no more tests would be required as they could simply count the days.
He said people with good health and with mild conditions would be able to eliminate the virus in no more than seven days after they get the symptoms.
He said the people who tested positive should quarantine themselves for seven days and they should follow preventive rules to avoid spreading the virus for 10 more days.
Those who get close to infected people should undergo an ATK test only on the third day and if the result is negative, they should test again on the seventh day, the doctor added.
Published : June 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022