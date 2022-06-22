Daruma Sushi owner nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport

His arrest came after thousands of customers, employees and franchisees filed complaints with the police, claiming that they couldn’t use the coupons which they had paid for at Daruma Sushi outlets after Metha abruptly closed all 27 branches nationwide.

Metha’s move to shut the doors on all his buffet restaurants caused damage worth more than 100 million baht, especially to customers who were unable to use salmon buffet coupons worth 199 baht a piece, which were sold online.