PM tells ministry to be on guard against new Omicron sub-variants

Thanakorn said Prayut is concerned about new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have significantly increased in several European nations, including Portugal, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

The spokesman said Prayut was worried the tourists could bring the sub-variants of Omicron, which could lead to a new round of outbreak.

The spokesman said data from the GISAID showed that there were 23 BA.4 confirmed cases, 26 BA.5 confirmed cases and 18 BA.2.12.1 confirmed cases in Thailand but the number was not worrying so far, as the state could still control the situation.