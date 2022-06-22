PM tells ministry to be on guard against new Omicron sub-variants

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prayut had told the ministry to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Europe and come up with a plan to cope with increased numbers from Europe after the Thailand Pass registration requirement is lifted from July 1.
Thanakorn said Prayut is concerned about new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, which have significantly increased in several European nations, including Portugal, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Netherlands, France and Germany.
The spokesman said Prayut was worried the tourists could bring the sub-variants of Omicron, which could lead to a new round of outbreak.
The spokesman said data from the GISAID showed that there were 23 BA.4 confirmed cases, 26 BA.5 confirmed cases and 18 BA.2.12.1 confirmed cases in Thailand but the number was not worrying so far, as the state could still control the situation.
The prime minister was quoted as saying that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand has become stable and is improving and the trend would continue if all people cooperate to comply with preventive measures suggested by the Public Health Ministry.
The spokesman quoted Prayut as urging all Thais to join hands to make Thailand safe for local people and arriving foreign tourists.
On Wednesday morning, the Public Health Ministry reported 2,383 new Covid-19 cases were recorded during the previous 24 hours and there were 19 new fatalities.
Published : June 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
