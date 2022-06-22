Thais warned not to take cannabis, hemp into I'nesia or they could face death penalty

Thailand's Public Health Ministry removed cannabis from the list of prohibited narcotics on June 9, allowing it to be used for medical purposes and as a cash crop.
The embassy took to Facebook on Tuesday to warn Thais not to bring into Indonesia cannabis, hemp or any products that use the two crops as ingredients.
According to the embassy’s post, violators can face a fine of at least 1 billion Indonesian rupiah (2.3 million baht), a jail sentence from five years to life imprisonment, or even the death penalty.
The embassy also warned people not to accept things from others when travelling to Indonesia.
Published : June 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022