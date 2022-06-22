When "smart city" is used to explain Apec, will it work?

Dubbed as the first province in the country to get "smart", Khon Kaen has seen its business community forming a new business entity in a bid to bring changes to the province, which is strategically situated in the heart of the northeastern economic development plan of the government.

It took two years for Khon Kaen Think Tank (KKTT), with registered capital of 200 million baht, to bring the vision into reality through its networking with local businesses, local government administrative agencies, and the central government.

Khon Kaen has become the first province in the country where the local private sector has led the provincial planning, development, and infrastructure.

However, the province has been experiencing delays in creating new facilities and infrastructure, including the highly anticipated Light Rail Transit System.

"More businesses here will make Khon Kaen a new economy that does not necessarily rely on agriculture, Investing in the light rail will change the economic landscape of the province. People should love to come here, not be forced to come here. Big companies would want to open branches here in Khon Kaen," said Charnarong.

Charoenlak Phetpradab, secretary-general of Khonkaen For The Future Foundation, which was an inspiration behind the establishment of KKTT, said developing a city is not about going out on the streets and staging protests; there are other ways.

"Our foundation uses three pillars of power: academic, society, and policies to drive changes, what we believe is deliberative democracy," he said, citing a form of democracy that requires deliberation along with consensus decision-making and majority rule.

The Smart City Model in Khon Kaen is practically driven by Khon Kaen University International College, as a strategic and academic partner. The college has served as a catalyst in research, survey, and directions.

"In the development of a circular economy, we have to make sure that zero waste is in focus at every stage of production," Assistant Professor Chavis Ketkaew, associate dean for strategy, research, and international affairs, Khon Kaen University International College, said.

He cited a project on how to manage the waste of fruits like mango. The college's research found scientific processes in running a so-called Agri-Waste Management Platform to turn mango waste into new products, such as mango seed butter, mango peel paper, and Kombucha leather.

"With the attempt to implement a circular economy, the concept is needed in every part of the supply chain. Fruit or vegetable growers can use a digital platform to find those who want the waste. This way the waste is added with value instead of giving them away as only animal feeds," Chavis said.

Another factor in drawing people to a smart city is how to manage tourism, Sirimonbhorn Thipsingh, dean of the International College, said, mentioning a survey entitled "How people perceive the image of a smart tourism destination”.

A research survey titled "Smart Tourism Destination Image and the Influence on Tourist Motivation and Travel Intention” surveyed 389 tourists from Gen Z. The tech-savvy generation said they focus on three areas when making a visit to a province: smart people, smart living, and smart mobility.

"Khon Kaen University has a policy to blend the concept of global citizen into the operation and other parts of the university," Sirimonbhorn said.

Khon Kaen served 2.92 million visitors in 2020, generating approximately 8.6 billion baht. The province has been selected as one of the country's centres for being creative for tourism and conferences along with Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi (Pattaya), and Phuket.

Sa-nga Sattanun, program manager, Trade and Investment Facilitation at Mekong Institute, said that Khon Kaen has played a vital role in the development of Greater Mekong Sub-Region, as the province is one the country's leaders of the Northeastern Economic Corridor, or NeEC.

The other three provinces are Nakhon Rachasima, Udon Thani, and Nong Khai.