Sun, July 10, 2022

Risk groups see most Covid deaths: Health Ministry

Risk groups accounted for most Covid-19 deaths as only 54.7 per cent of people in these groups received a booster dose, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 situation is not worsening after entertainment venues were allowed to reopen and the alert level dropping to 2, Ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit said.

The number of patients and both active and severe cases are starting to decrease and become stable, with most patients being in Bangkok and its vicinity or big provinces, especially in mueang districts, he said.

Kiatiphum said most infections resulted from close contact. These patients usually have a low fever, cough and sore throat, like influenza.

However, there are still around 20 deaths per day. Most were people in the risk groups, including elders aged over 60 and people with underlying diseases who did not get a booster dose, he said.

A booster could reduce the chance of getting infected and prevent severe symptoms and death, Kiatiphum pointed out.

 

So far 139.3 million doses have been administered. Precisely 81.8 per cent of people have received the first dose, 76.2 per cent the second and 42.3 per cent the third, or booster dose.

Kiatiphum said the vaccination percentage is still far from the goal as 60 per cent of people should get a booster for a safe reopening and for Thailand to declare Covid-19 endemic.

Published : June 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

