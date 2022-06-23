Risk groups see most Covid deaths: Health Ministry

The number of patients and both active and severe cases are starting to decrease and become stable, with most patients being in Bangkok and its vicinity or big provinces, especially in mueang districts, he said.

Kiatiphum said most infections resulted from close contact. These patients usually have a low fever, cough and sore throat, like influenza.

However, there are still around 20 deaths per day. Most were people in the risk groups, including elders aged over 60 and people with underlying diseases who did not get a booster dose, he said.

A booster could reduce the chance of getting infected and prevent severe symptoms and death, Kiatiphum pointed out.



