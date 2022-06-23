Rising number of Omicron BA.4, BA.5 cases in Europe, South Africa

“It is worrying that tests show BA.4 and BA.5 can multiply quickly in human lung cells, which could cause pneumonia easier than the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants, which can multiply faster in the upper respiratory mucosa but rarely spread down to the lungs,” he said.

“However, the World Health Organisation [WHO] has yet to announce the BA.4 and BA.5 as subvariants of concern, as further evaluation is yet to be carried out on a large number of hospitalised patients.”

Wasan said that since April 2022, Thailand reported 23 cases of BA.4 and 26 with BA.5, most of whom were foreigners arriving in the country.

Sample testing at residences in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces by the Centre for Medical Genomics found no cases involving the two variants.