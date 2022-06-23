National Telecom takes action to block calls from overseas scammers

Sompong said if the system detects irregularity, the calls will be blocked and the operators of the blocked numbers would be alerted to check.

Sompong said most foreign calls from call-centre gangs had an irregular format and sometimes they called unusual destination numbers, such as unassigned numbers or numbers with space code.

He said a line that makes irregularly-repeated calls to the same destination number in a short time would also be blocked and investigated.