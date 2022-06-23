Sun, July 10, 2022

Four nabbed for allegedly selling tiger cub

Four suspects have been arrested for allegedly possessing and trading preserved wildlife without permission, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division announced on Thursday.

The four – Bowonwit (56), Pornthip (25), Suthep (35) and Sombat (43) – were arrested after police found they had allegedly sold a tiger cub to three other suspects who had been arrested at the parking lot of a department store in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district on April 5.

All last names were withheld.

 

After the police collected evidence and requested the Nonthaburi Provincial Court to hand them arrest warrants, officers launched the operation to hunt for the four in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya and Suphan Buri.

Bowonwit was nabbed at a residence in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district, Pornthip was arrested at the temple in Ayutthaya’s Phaci district, Suthep was duly picked up at a house in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district and Sombat was seized at a residence in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.

 

Police said legal action is being taken against them, adding that all four initially pleaded guilty to the crime.

Published : June 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

