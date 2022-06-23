21 nabbed after allegedly romancing victims and defrauding them of millions

Damrongsak said he would travel to Sa Kaeo next week so he could interrogate them himself.

He said he was ordered by National Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk to solve the call centre scams urgently as they were causing big problems and always evolving.

Most culprits set up an office in neighbouring countries. This presented an obstacle in investigation, tracing and arresting suspects.

Damrongsak talked about the case in Sihanoukville. He said the suspects used good-looking profile pictures and chatted with victims through Tinder or Line until the victims fell for them.