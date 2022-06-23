After third accident in 3 years, Parina wants dad’s driving licence confiscated

The pickup driver said that he was driving to his house on the right lane when Tawee allegedly drove into him and scraped the front of his truck and allegedly escaped while his vehicle was stuck on the street aisle.

He tried to give Tawee a chase but Tawee allegedly drove into him so the driver honked his horn several times to get the driver to stop. When Tawee refused to stop, the pickup driver speeded up and drove in front of him, forcing Tawee to stop his car. The driver says he immediately recognised the driver of the car as Tawee.

Tawee and the driver travelled to Nakhon Chai Si Police Station to settle the matter. Tawee refused to admit being responsible for the crash, ignoring a video recording. He asked the police to investigate and sought compensation from the driver. Eventually, the police questioned Tawee before proceeding with legal action.

Meanwhile, Pareena posted on Thursday, “I want to ask any great lawyer about what to do in this case to stop my father from driving a car, as the car is not mine and my father refuses to listen to me. He refuses to listen to family members.”