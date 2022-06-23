After third accident in 3 years, Parina wants dad’s driving licence confiscated

Former transport minister Tawee Kraikupt was alleged involved in another hit-and-run case when he crashed into a pickup truck at Nakhon Chai Si district in Nakhon Pathom province on Wednesday.
The pickup driver said that he was driving to his house on the right lane when Tawee allegedly drove into him and scraped the front of his truck and allegedly escaped while his vehicle was stuck on the street aisle.
He tried to give Tawee a chase but Tawee allegedly drove into him so the driver honked his horn several times to get the driver to stop. When Tawee refused to stop, the pickup driver speeded up and drove in front of him, forcing Tawee to stop his car. The driver says he immediately recognised the driver of the car as Tawee.
Tawee and the driver travelled to Nakhon Chai Si Police Station to settle the matter. Tawee refused to admit being responsible for the crash, ignoring a video recording. He asked the police to investigate and sought compensation from the driver. Eventually, the police questioned Tawee before proceeding with legal action.
Meanwhile, Pareena posted on Thursday, “I want to ask any great lawyer about what to do in this case to stop my father from driving a car, as the car is not mine and my father refuses to listen to me. He refuses to listen to family members.”
She added, “I am worried. This news could be reported but I want to thank the media today for not bullying my father because those who have an old father will understand me.”
Several netizens suggested that she find a driver for Tawee.
On December 21, 2019, Tawee crashed and injured a 16-year-old boy who was riding a motorcycle in Photharam, Ratchaburi province. He fled the scene without helping the boy. However, the rescuers and people nearby found him so he had to pay a compensation to the victim.
On February 19, 2020, Tawee crashed into a car while the victim was parking in front of a convenience store. He gave the number to the victim but the number could not be reached, so Pareena had to take the responsibility instead.
Pareena had previously asked the police to confiscate her father’s driving licence or ask her father to stop driving, but Tawee reportedly has refused to heed requests.
Published : June 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
