Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Somkiat Makcayathorn, the association’s honorary president, said on Thursday that there would be no price hike despite a 30 per cent rise in the production cost involving transportation, packaging and raw material.

“Reports that the rice packers are going to raise the prices are inaccurate,” he said.

Somkiat, who also serves as chief executive officer at major packaged-rice producer Patum Rice Mill and Granary Plc, explained that the rice packers would only cut the offered discount, resulting in higher retail prices, which would still be lower than the suggested prices printed on the package.

“It’s impossible for the price of packaged rice to be increased up to 30 baht per bag although the producers have experienced higher costs of at least 30 per cent,” he said.