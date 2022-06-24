Thailand records 2,313 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,509,541 – 4,456,524 of whom have recovered, 22,458 are still in hospitals and 30,559 have died.

Separately, another 7,683 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 14,796 their second shot and 38,331 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,354,423.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 547.45 million on Friday, 522.76 million of whom have recovered, 18.33 million are active cases (36,347 in severe condition) and 6.35 million have died (up by 1,650).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.57 million, followed by India with 43.37 million, Brazil with 31.96 million, France with 30.43 million and Germany with 27.57 million.