Phu Kradueng cable car targets first pillar in Dec 2026 as EIA advances

A long-running “legendary” project has taken a major step forward after the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) joined hands with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to sign two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to push ahead with the Phu Kradueng cable car project under a strict conservation and sustainable tourism approach.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Director of DASTA (Public Organisation), said DASTA and the parks department signed two MOUs to support development of the Phu Kradueng cable car and related eco-tourism attractions within the designated area. The aim, he said, is to meet objectives for conserving natural resources and the environment while developing sustainable tourism that benefits people in the area—through public consultations and cooperation from all sectors.





Two MOUs

The two MOUs are:

MOU 1: Promoting support and coordination for tourism development within Phu Kradueng National Park, with the goal of jointly studying, planning, managing and developing the designated area under DASTA’s remit that relates to the cable car project inside the park.

MOU 2: Studying, researching and developing related tourism areas within DASTA’s designated area, with the goal of jointly setting operational guidelines to raise Thailand’s tourism potential while conserving natural resources and the environment. This includes supporting operational data and research to develop tourism attractions sustainably.