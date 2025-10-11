Doi Suthep Cable Car Revived: Tourist Landmark or Sacred Site Blight?

The controversial proposal to build a cable car up Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai’s iconic mountain and home to its most sacred temple, has been formally revived, sparking an immediate and familiar debate over balancing tourism revenue with local culture and environment.

The Doi Suthep Cable Car project has been discussed for three decades, consistently pitting supporters—who believe it would draw more tourists and be a new city landmark—against opponents concerned about environmental damage and perceived disrespect to the revered Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.

The latest push came in mid-June 2025 when Nicholas Prachensky, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Austria in Chiang Mai, presented a concept for the cable car and an integrated urban mobility system to the Provincial Governor and other local leaders.

The Austrian firm Doppelmayr Group, established in 1893, proposed a route that would connect the mountain's foothills directly to the temple. The system promises a dramatic improvement in travel time and efficiency:

Distance: Reduced from 11 km to just 2.2 km.

Travel Time: Slashed from 30 minutes to only 9.8 minutes per journey.

Proponents argue that the new cable car, using modern, low-impact technology, would significantly reduce traffic and exhaust pollution on the mountain road.

They also highlighted non-tourism benefits, such as the ability to transport emergency patients, monitor wildfires, and facilitate rubbish collection.

The system is billed as a low-carbon, low-footprint solution that requires minimal construction time and avoids extensive deforestation.