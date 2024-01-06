Phu Kradueng cable car will reduce deaths, attract tourists, say locals

The group had also gathered to welcome Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai on Saturday, who is on a two-day working visit to the Northeast province.

Phumtham, who also holds the Commerce portfolio, is scheduled to discuss the controversial project with local officials and businesspeople.

Phu Kradueng district chief Phuriwat Chotnopparat, meanwhile, said on Saturday that he believed “100% of the district’s residents” want the cable car system to be built.

“It’s time now for Phu Kradueng National Park to have a cable car,” he said, adding that it would attract more tourists to the national park.

“We have faced a decline in tourists and someone dies there every year,” he said referring to people with health problems losing their lives while trying to tackle the difficult trek.

“The cable car would serve as an important tool to draw more tourists to Phu Kradueng and adjacent districts, Also, tourists will have a happy experience,” Phuriwat said.



