Weighing up the balance: the Phu Kradueng cable car project

Pros of Phu Kradueng cable car

- Make the park more accessible to tourists of all ages and physical conditions

- Reduce the environmental impacts of hiking

- Help in the transport of injured persons or patients to ensure timely treatment

- Promote tourism and the local economy of communities around the park

- Help park officials’ patrols to enhance environmental protection and prevent encroachment

- The cable car could also be used for transporting garbage from mountaintops for proper disposal

Cons of Phu Kradueng cable car

- Affect the income of porters

- Prone to monopoly in services

- Potential negative impact on the park’s scenery and wildlife

- May put an end to trekking, an activity that makes Phu Kradueng a famous attraction

- May end up costing more than the budget for construction and maintenance

- Increase burden on park officials due to increased visitors



Obstacles to the construction of the cable car system

- The construction may violate the National Park Act and related regulations

- Parts of the park near the construction area are classified as water resource zones, thus necessitating cabinet approval and environmental studies before the work can begin

- The park itself still lacks the infrastructure necessary for users of a cable car