It’s cool in Loei, as Phu Kradueng peak beckons
The extended weekend is bringing a flock of visitors to Phu Kradueng in Loei province to experience the coolness and spectacular views.
Almost 2,000 tourists are visiting the mountain, aiming to reach its peak, watch the sea of fog and enjoy the cool 16 degrees Celsius temperature.
The morning fog and a cold breeze currently prevailing in Loei have brought a large influx of tourists for the long weekend from October 21-23.
The Phu Kradueng National Park, in particular, has been bustling with visitors. Officials said 1,883 people, had travelled to the park to experience the cold weather and natural beauty, and conquer the peak of Phu Kradueng once in their lifetime.
On Sunday morning, 1,883 tourists had the satisfaction of reaching the summit of Phu Kradueng, and enjoying the view, as well as the 17.5 degrees Celsius temperature.
Most of the tourists typically wake up early in the morning and hike over 2 kilometres from their accommodation and tourist service centre at Wang Kwang. The natural beauty on the way to the mountain peak, the verdant grass fields, and pine forests are part of an enchanting trip to observe the sea of fog, and await the first light of the new day when the sun's rays pierce through the foggy veil above the high cliffs.
In the evening, tourists embark on a journey to witness the sunset at Pha Lom Sak Cliff.
The Phu Ruea National Park has continued to be popular among tourists who come to admire the sea of fog, the sunrise from the mountain peak and experience the cold weather at the summit.