It’s cool in Loei, as Phu Kradueng peak beckons

Almost 2,000 tourists are visiting the mountain, aiming to reach its peak, watch the sea of fog and enjoy the cool 16 degrees Celsius temperature.

The morning fog and a cold breeze currently prevailing in Loei have brought a large influx of tourists for the long weekend from October 21-23.

The Phu Kradueng National Park, in particular, has been bustling with visitors. Officials said 1,883 people, had travelled to the park to experience the cold weather and natural beauty, and conquer the peak of Phu Kradueng once in their lifetime.

On Sunday morning, 1,883 tourists had the satisfaction of reaching the summit of Phu Kradueng, and enjoying the view, as well as the 17.5 degrees Celsius temperature.