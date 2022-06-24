BMA approves seven areas for public protests

2. The organiser could inform the district office directly, send a fax or send an e-mail in the proper format.

In the case of fax and email, the protest manager should contact the district office immediately to check the correctness of the documents. The district office might request the protest manager to submit the original document in the period as they see fit.

3. If the organiser cannot inform the district office within the time period, the organiser should submit documents to the district office as soon as possible before the protest for the district office to facilitate the protest.

4. The protest organiser and protesters must protect government property as they will be responsible for any damage.

5. Protesters must follow the Public Assembly Act 2015 and also other regulations strictly.

6. If the district office or government officials find the protesters violating the regulations, they are allowed to take legal action against the protesters.