Sun, July 10, 2022

Absolutely no weed allowed in military complexes

Even though marijuana and hemp have been legalised in Thailand, the Defence Ministry refuses to budge from its strict regulations controlling the use of “legal herbs” in military complexes.

Last month, Thailand removed marijuana from the list of Category 5 narcotics and announced that the plant can be cultivated for medical and commercial purposes.

Deputy Defence spokesman Colonel Jintanat Punnothok announced on Friday that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who doubles as defence minister, has ordered all military units to prohibit the use of cannabis and hemp in areas that fall under their jurisdiction.

This covers the consumption of cannabis both in food or by smoking.

“All branches of the military and the Royal Thai Police have been ordered to provide knowledge and boost awareness among its personnel about the benefits and dangers of consuming marijuana and hemp, as well as the legal restrictions related to cultivating, using, possessing and importing the plants,” he said.

The ministry has also prohibited its personnel from consuming marijuana or hemp before or while driving, operating machinery or doing physical work, and also from displaying inappropriate behaviour in public or on social media.

