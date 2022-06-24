Thailand to buy 800,000 tonnes of Saudi fertiliser

The Kingdom had earlier imported fertiliser from Saudi Arabia’s largest producer, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation. The Saudi government has allowed two more major manufacturers — Saudi Arabian Mining Co and ACO Group, which is a subsidiary of Alim Investment — to sell the product to Thailand, he said.

Jurin, who is also deputy prime minister, said Thailand is now in talks with those three companies for the purchase of 800,000 tonnes of fertiliser — 590,000 tonnes of urea, 193,000 tonnes of phosphate, and 25,000 tonnes of potassium.

On June 29, the Commerce Ministry will hold a business matching session between the three Saudi Arabian fertiliser exporters and Thai importers, Jurin said.