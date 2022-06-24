Thailand to buy 800,000 tonnes of Saudi fertiliser

The Kingdom had earlier imported fertiliser from Saudi Arabia’s largest producer, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation. The Saudi government has allowed two more major manufacturers — Saudi Arabian Mining Co and ACO Group, which is a subsidiary of Alim Investment — to sell the product to Thailand, he said.
Jurin, who is also deputy prime minister, said Thailand is now in talks with those three companies for the purchase of 800,000 tonnes of fertiliser — 590,000 tonnes of urea, 193,000 tonnes of phosphate, and 25,000 tonnes of potassium.
On June 29, the Commerce Ministry will hold a business matching session between the three Saudi Arabian fertiliser exporters and Thai importers, Jurin said.
He added that the purchase would help Thailand boost its supply of fertiliser for the farming sector. He expected the Kingdom’s improved ties with Saudi Arabia to lead to a “special price”, although he added that it would depend on the negotiations between both sides.
The commerce minister on Friday took part in a meeting with representatives from relevant state agencies and the private sector.
The meeting also discussed preparations for an upcoming visit by Saudi businesspeople from July 4 to 6. His ministry will host a matchmaking event between some 100 Saudi importers and at least 120 Thai exporters at the Iconsiam Shopping Centre, as part of an attempt to boost Thai exports to the Middle East nation.
Published : June 24, 2022
