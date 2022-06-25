Global Summit of Women reveals Thailand’s carbon neutral future

The commitment signifies the determination of women – and humankind as a whole – to strive for sustainability in the face of the growing climate crisis.

The pledge also matches the summit’s ethos that women can bring significant change for a better world in all areas, including the environment.

For the 2022 GSW, host Thailand has made painstaking preparations to ensure the lowest possible emissions of carbon, which fuels global heating.

At the registration desk, all delegates are given an upcycled bag to reduce plastic use. With that same aim in mind, they are handed a water bottle from recycled materials, with free water top-ups provided in meeting rooms throughout the three-day summit.

Mealtimes are covered too. All food served at GSW has been specially selected and prepared to minimise carbon emissions. Meanwhile electric cars are being used to transport delegates between their hotels and the convention centre, while the host committee is collecting data on each delegate’s travel arrangements to calculate their carbon footprint.