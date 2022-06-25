Pump up the heat to cut pollution, Bangkok, Pattaya crematoriums told

Inspection of many crematoriums has revealed that fine particles of dust and dangerous gases are emitted due to incomplete combustion caused by low temperatures in the burning chamber.

The ministry’s order was published on Wednesday in the Royal Gazette website and effective immediately in Bangkok and Pattaya. Other areas have been given a grace period of three years.

Atthaphol Charoenchansa, Pollution Control Department’s director-general, said on Friday that steps were being taken after the department received many complaints from people living in communities near crematoriums.

He added that due to Covid-related deaths, crematoriums have been handling a much larger number of bodies resulting in greater pollution.

“Incomplete burning can release odours and harmful gases such as carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, ammonia, hydrogen sulphide, foul-smelling methanethiol and formaldehyde, which is used in preserving the body,” he said.

“Getting crematoriums to meet the ministry’s standard, which mandates burning chambers to maintain temperatures of at least 800 degrees Celsius, along with other requirements, will help reduce pollution and ease the impact on surrounding communities.”

He added that there are some 25,500 crematoriums across Thailand and some 8,000 are located in municipal areas.

“Most crematoriums in big cities meet the temperature requirements, but those in other areas still need to upgrade their equipment,” he added.