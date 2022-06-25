SRT hopes Ratchaburi’s new extradosed bridge will lure tourists

The extradosed model is built by combining a balanced cantilever with tension cables. It is 340 metres long, crossing a 160-metre section of the river and is 16 metres high.

“The bridge uses tension cables to support its weight instead of a foundation post in the middle of the river,” said Jarei Rungthaneeya, deputy SRT governor for infrastructure. “SRT surveyed the riverbed and found that there are seven 1,000-pound explosives from World War II era and therefore decided to avoid the risk of removing them and opted for the cable approach instead.”

The 440-million-baht new double-track bridge runs alongside the Chulalongkorn Bridge, a single-track railway bridge built in 1901 to accommodate trains to the province.

Though SRT had shortlisted two names – Burachat and Chulalongkorn 2 – it said it is hoping that His Majesty the King will come up with a unique one for this bridge.