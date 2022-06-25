Diversity drives discovery, says Amazon’s space solutions chief

One of the most interesting speakers at the Global Summit of Women 2022 was Mani Thiru, chief of Space and Satellite Solutions, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A big part of Thiru’s role is to understand the space ecosystem and connect expertise in different countries to help governments or companies launch satellites or go on space-exploration ventures.

Space science and technology have come a long way since the first man went into space in 1961. Yet, though the industry is rapidly growing, the number of women employed is still only about 20 per cent, the same as some 50 years ago, figures released by the UN show.

However, with the space industry rapidly transforming, more women are entering the field, proving that they are just as capable as men when it comes to exploring new frontiers.

Thiru said in her career, she realised that gender disparity is rife in the industry but added that her experience also proved that success comes from capability and expertise.

“If you are really good at what you do, no one can close the door on you,” she said.