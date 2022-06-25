AIS loses case against NBTC, slapped with THB100,000 daily fine

NBTC first castigated AIS on May 15, 2012, for allegedly violating the 2006 Notification of the National Telecommunications Commission, which stops service providers from forcing users to use up talk-time within a specified period.

AIS had set up a promotion for pre-paid users in which a 50-baht top-up would last for five days, a 300-baht top-up for 30 days, a 500-baht top-up for 350 days and a 1,500-baht top-up for 365 days.

NBTC first wrote to AIS on May 15, 2012, demanding that the company adjust the campaign in line with the notification. When it did not get a response, NBTC sent another letter on May 30, 2012, saying the penalty had been increased to 100,000 baht per day.

AIS, however, called on the Supreme Administrative Court to get NBTC to revoke its order because it claimed the order contradicted the law.