Ayutthaya gets ready for visits by foreign dignitaries

Some 60 participants of the Global Summit of Women, which wrapped up in Bangkok on Saturday, are scheduled to tour Ayutthaya before heading to Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast.
The trip runs from Sunday to Tuesday.
While in Ayutthaya, the guests are scheduled to visit historical sites and Buddhist temples, as well as watch a parade of elephants and Muay Thai shows.
The 32nd Global Summit of Women, an annual international business and economic forum for female leaders, was held in Bangkok from June 23-25 with more than 650 participants from 52 countries.
Separately, a large group of foreign diplomats based in Thailand is scheduled to visit Ayutthaya on August 11.
Provincial governor Weerachai Nakmas met Nattaphong Sitthichai, deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Protocol, to discuss preparations for the visit.
An undisclosed number of ambassadors and consul generals, along with their spouses, are set to visit the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district.
Published : June 25, 2022
