Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Ayutthaya gets ready for visits by foreign dignitaries

Ayutthaya, Thailand’s ancient capital dating as far back as the 14th century, is getting ready to welcome two large groups of foreign dignitaries.

Some 60 participants of the Global Summit of Women, which wrapped up in Bangkok on Saturday, are scheduled to tour Ayutthaya before heading to Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast.

The trip runs from Sunday to Tuesday.

While in Ayutthaya, the guests are scheduled to visit historical sites and Buddhist temples, as well as watch a parade of elephants and Muay Thai shows.

The 32nd Global Summit of Women, an annual international business and economic forum for female leaders, was held in Bangkok from June 23-25 with more than 650 participants from 52 countries.

Separately, a large group of foreign diplomats based in Thailand is scheduled to visit Ayutthaya on August 11.

Ayutthaya gets ready for visits by foreign dignitaries

Provincial governor Weerachai Nakmas met Nattaphong Sitthichai, deputy director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Protocol, to discuss preparations for the visit.

An undisclosed number of ambassadors and consul generals, along with their spouses, are set to visit the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district.

Ayutthaya gets ready for visits by foreign dignitaries Ayutthaya gets ready for visits by foreign dignitaries

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 25, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.