Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

The PM said that by wearing masks and following universal prevention measures, people will cut the risk of Covid-19 both for themselves and others, according to the spokesman.
The government scrapped the mask mandate on Friday, allowing people to choose whether cover their faces in public places. However, mask-wearing is still mandatory on trains, buses and other public transport, as well as in shopping malls.
In a recent survey by the Department of Health, an overwhelming majority of Thais said they would wear masks even after mandatory face-covering was scrapped.
Asked whether they would continue wearing face masks in public places after Friday, 93.3 per cent of respondents said yes while only 6.7 per cent said no.
Published : June 25, 2022
