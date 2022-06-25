Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

The PM said that by wearing masks and following universal prevention measures, people will cut the risk of Covid-19 both for themselves and others, according to the spokesman.

The government scrapped the mask mandate on Friday, allowing people to choose whether cover their faces in public places. However, mask-wearing is still mandatory on trains, buses and other public transport, as well as in shopping malls.

In a recent survey by the Department of Health, an overwhelming majority of Thais said they would wear masks even after mandatory face-covering was scrapped.