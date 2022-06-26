Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

The project will kick off at PT filling stations across Bangkok and surrounding areas with cooperation from several partners, said TRA president Thaniwan Kulmongkol.
She added that the association also has guidelines for restaurants on how to soften the impact of rising costs for ingredients and liquid petroleum gas (LPG).
"Appropriate guidelines to assist small restaurant operators will be considered to enable all parties to coexist," she said, without elaborating.
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a gradual price increase for LPG from the current 363 baht per 15-kilo cylinder to 408 baht. The price will be raised three times between July 1 and September 30.
Published : June 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
