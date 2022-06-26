Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Two cars parked in front of the shop also suffered severe fire damage.

Firefighters used 20 hoses to try to control the blaze before calling for another fire engine from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to help douse the flames.

They took over three hours to put out the fire, which also left nine local residents and volunteer firefighters in need of treatment for smoke inhalation. They were sent to the nearby Klang Hospital and Hua Chiew Hospital for treatment.

Jittra Atjai, 34, an employee of the shop, told police that a team of Metropolitan Electricity Authority workers came to fix power cables in front of the shop at 11am. The cables were close to the second floor of the shophouse building.

Jittra said after the MEA workers left, she heard sounds of a short circuit from the power cables so she came out to take a look.

She said she and other vendors were criticising the MEA workers for not tidying the cables away, leading to the short circuit, when they witnessed liquid pouring from the transformer, followed by two explosions.

She said she ran for her life to the opposite side of the road and watched in horror as the fire spread from the transformer to the building.

She said her two friends were working inside.

The building has been declared off-limits for a safety inspection over fears it might collapse.