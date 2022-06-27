Thailand records 1,735 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,515,890 – 4,462,388 of whom have recovered, 22,895 are still in hospitals and 30,607 have died.

Separately, another 14,100 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 32,992 their second shot and 76,815 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,546,745.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 549.02 million on Monday, 524.02 million of whom have recovered, 18.66 million are active cases (36,343 in severe condition) and 6.35 million have died (up by 499).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.79 million, followed by India with 43.41 million, Brazil with 32.08 million, France with 30.51 million and Germany with 27.77 million.