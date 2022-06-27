Sampheng shophouse owner threatens to sue MEA over Sunday blaze

Suchart Kittirudeekul, owner of the shophouse, said the transformer had exploded several times before and said he warned the MEA about it last week, but nothing was done.

“Now, the fire has caused damages worth more than 10 million baht,” he said.

He said he had been operating his business at the shophouse for six years and that it had a fire insurance policy. He also said he would consult a lawyer before filing a lawsuit against MEA.

“The shophouse will be demolished as the building is now unusable,” he added.

Jittra Attjai, who works at a plastic bag shop nearby, said an MEA officer had checked and fixed cables in the area before the accident took place.

She said she and other people noticed sparks from the cables in front of the shop after MEA officials left.

“Later, some liquid gushed out of the transformer, before it exploded twice,” she said, adding that she immediately ran to the other side of the road to escape the fire.

“Then flames from the transformer quickly spread into the building,” she added.