Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Spooky tales and tunes as Bangkok Music in the Garden held in cemetery

Hundreds of Bangkokians put aside their fears and flocked to the Tio Chew Association’s Wat Don Cemetery on Sunday to enjoy “Music in the Garden”.

The cemetery, which is the final resting place of thousands of Chinese immigrants, is known for its spooky ghost stories. Reports say taxis often refuse fares to the area, while many motorists have claimed to have seen ghosts while driving past the area.

However, the graveyard on Sathorn Road was bustling on Sunday as hundreds showed up to enjoy performances put up by the Saen Lamao and Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music Percussion Ensemble. Well-known artist Dr Suchart Vongthong was also at hand creating a watercolour masterpiece.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was greeted with loud cheers when he arrived at the event.

 

As part of his policy to make the capital “liveable” for everyone, “Music in the Garden” events will pop up randomly at Bangkok’s 40 public parks every weekend with free performances held in line with Covid precautions.

