S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said on Monday that the ministry recently meet with representatives from Khoshipa (Korea Offshore and Shipbuilding Association), and Hyundai, which is also a member of the association.

“Khoshipa has agreed to raise the quota for Thai workers by 20 per cent from the limit of 10,000 persons per year, as South Korea faces a shortage of skilled labourers in this field, especially those aged 25-45 years,” he said.

Suchart added that last year Thailand had sent about 4,000 welders, about 1,800 electricians and some 1,400 painters to work in South Korean shipbuilding companies.

Labour permanent secretary Boonchob Suthamanaswong added that the ministry would facilitate Thai labourers who are interested in working in South Korea to obtain the E-7 visa for skilled labour, including providing necessary training by the Department of Skill Development.

“We have also invited South Korean entrepreneurs to visit the demonstration of welding technicians at the department’s training facilities,” he added.

The Financial Times has reported that South Korean shipbuilders have benefited from surging demand for liquefied natural gas tankers since the beginning of last year. Orders for LNG tankers are expected to increase as European countries seek to reduce dependence on gas piped from Russia because of the war.