Thailand issues new relaxed entry rules for airlines and passengers

The latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) comes after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the Thailand Pass entry system and mask mandate will be scrapped from July 1.
Entry requirements are being relaxed in a bid to boost foreign tourist arrivals in the second half of the year. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expects arrivals to rise from the current level of 20,000-25,000 per day to 25,000-30,000 per day.
The new guidelines are as follows:
However, CAAT urged passengers to continue wearing face masks throughout their journey as aircraft cabins are confined spaces.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
