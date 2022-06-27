Thailand issues new relaxed entry rules for airlines and passengers

The latest Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) comes after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the Thailand Pass entry system and mask mandate will be scrapped from July 1.

Entry requirements are being relaxed in a bid to boost foreign tourist arrivals in the second half of the year. Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expects arrivals to rise from the current level of 20,000-25,000 per day to 25,000-30,000 per day.