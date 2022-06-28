Thailand records 1,761 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,517,651 – 4,464,573 of whom have recovered, 22,458 are still in hospitals and 30,620 have died.

Separately, another 1,692 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 3,976 their second shot and 17,462 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,625,456.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 549.85 million on Tuesday, 525.68 million of whom have recovered, 17.81 million are active cases (36,553 in severe condition) and 6.35 million have died (up by 759).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.91 million, followed by India with 43.42 million, Brazil with 32.14 million, France with 30.68 million and Germany with 27.91 million.